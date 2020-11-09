wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena HBO Max Series Going Into Production Soon, Photos Of Roman Reigns At MTV EMAs, Asuka Tries Candy

November 9, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Peacemaker HBO Max John Cena

– In a post on Twitter, James Gunn revealed that he has arrived in Canada to quarantine ahead of the production start date for Peacemaker. The series stars John Cena and is a spinoff of The Suicide Squad, where he plays the same character. An eight-episode first season was announced for HBO Max back in September.

– WWE has revealed photos of Roman Reigns at the MTV Europe Music Awards, where he virtually presented the Best Pop Award to Little Mix.

– Asuka has posted a new video of her trying candy from around the world.

