WWE News: John Cena HBO Max Series Going Into Production Soon, Photos Of Roman Reigns At MTV EMAs, Asuka Tries Candy
– In a post on Twitter, James Gunn revealed that he has arrived in Canada to quarantine ahead of the production start date for Peacemaker. The series stars John Cena and is a spinoff of The Suicide Squad, where he plays the same character. An eight-episode first season was announced for HBO Max back in September.
Lovely gift from my friends at @XBox (of course it’s in the busiest time of my life, between two movies & a TV show). But perhaps I’ll find some down time as I begin my mandatory two-week quarantine here in Canada for Peacemaker. #XboxSeriesX #Xbox pic.twitter.com/ngJhCJy6Nx
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 8, 2020
– WWE has revealed photos of Roman Reigns at the MTV Europe Music Awards, where he virtually presented the Best Pop Award to Little Mix.
#UniversalChampion @WWERomanReigns was representing with class and style at the #MTVEMA! 🎙📺🏆@MTV @mtvema pic.twitter.com/EPT1NWk6TA
— WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2020
MTV EMA Instagram Story😆😆😆#RomanReigns pic.twitter.com/Zp6u10W0k5
— mio・R 🤙 (@YamayanekoS) November 7, 2020
– Asuka has posted a new video of her trying candy from around the world.
