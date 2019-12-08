wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena Hypes Shane McMahon’s NCIS: LA Appearance, Instagram Pics of the Week, Feature on Jessika Carr
– John Cena took to Twitter to promote Shane McMahon’s appearance on tonight’s NCIS: Los Angeles. You can see his post below. McMahon is set to appear in a reprisal of his role as Army CID Special Agent Steve Evans:
Never seen @shanemcmahon need “body armor” for ANYTHING! I can’t imagine what will happen tonight! https://t.co/U0WGKqGLZ3
— John Cena (@JohnCena) December 8, 2019
– CNN has a feature article on referee Jessika Carr’s move to Smackdown.
– WWE’s latest top 25 Instagram pics of the week is online and you can see it here A few of the pics are below:
View this post on Instagram
Can’t help but post another one from one of my fave glam looks ever! Thanks @mrs_lindysue and also @brandrice for bringing my ombré hair back to life and making it healthier then ever! And @fanola for keep that silky brightness up keep! Alsoooo always sporting @thesarayastore make up 🔥
View this post on Instagram
Just over here waiting for @wwe tribute to the troops!!!! 🇺🇸💅🏼👒 which will take place at the Marine Corps Base in Camp Lejeune! A lil fact: Haven't been there since MCT (Marine Combat Training) in 2010. 😬 #TributeToTheTroops #SDLive #Military #Veterans #SupportOurTroops #USMC #LikeALady
