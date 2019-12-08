wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena Hypes Shane McMahon’s NCIS: LA Appearance, Instagram Pics of the Week, Feature on Jessika Carr

December 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shane McMahon Fastlane

– John Cena took to Twitter to promote Shane McMahon’s appearance on tonight’s NCIS: Los Angeles. You can see his post below. McMahon is set to appear in a reprisal of his role as Army CID Special Agent Steve Evans:

– CNN has a feature article on referee Jessika Carr’s move to Smackdown.

– WWE’s latest top 25 Instagram pics of the week is online and you can see it here A few of the pics are below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jessika Carr, John Cena, NCIS: Los Angeles, Shane McMahon, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading