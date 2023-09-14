wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena Hypes Tomorrow’s SmackDown, Nia Jax’s Top 10 Defining Moments, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD

September 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– John Cena hyped up tomorrow’s edition of WWE SmackDown in Denver, Colorado. Cena will be appearing on The Grayson Waller Effect on tomorrow’s show at the Ball Arena. Cena tweeted earlier, “DON’T MISS #Smackdown tomorrow night in Denver! I’m honored to be on the @GraysonWWE Effect and whatever happens….I can’t wait to C what you have to say! @WWEonFox @WWE”

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Defining Moments of Nia Jax’s career:

– Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze continued Battle of the Brands for WWE 2K23 on UpUpDownDown:

