WWE News: John Cena Hypes Tonight’s Smackdown, NXT UK Highlights
– John Cena took to his Twitter account to hype up tonight’s episode of NXT. Cena, who is returning to the brand tonight, posted the following about the show which is in his hometown of Boston:
Amped for tonight’s #Smackdown @TDGarden in Boston! It’s #Wrestlemania season and I have no idea what’s in store! The time is NOW! (To find out) @WWE @WWEonFOX pic.twitter.com/dohZueTex6
— John Cena (@JohnCena) February 28, 2020
– Here are the highlights for this week’s episode of NXT UK:
