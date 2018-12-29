WWE News: John Cena Named Miami Herald’s Sports Entertainer Of The Year, Wears nWo Shirt

– The Miami Herald has named John Cena their Sports Entertainer of the Year for 2018, which is “based on pro wrestling as well as other entertainment endeavors outside the ring during the 12-month period.”

In Cena’s favor were his appearances at Wrestlemania 34 and The Greatest Royal Rumble, as well as his decision to not show up at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. He was also recognized for his movie roles and hosting the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

The Herald also put together a Mount Rushmore of 2018 wrestlers, which included Cena, Ronda Rousey, Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho. Other wrestlers mentioned as having an “outstanding” 2018 were The Miz, Johnny Impact, Becky Lynch, Colt Cabana, and Xavier Woods.

– Speaking of Cena, while backstage at a live event in Baltimore, he was spotted wearing an nWo shirt.