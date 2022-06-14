wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena ‘Never Give Up’ Collection, Xavier Woods Set for Attack of the Show This Week,

June 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE released a new preview clip showcasing Riddle vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship on Friday Night SmackDown this week:

WWEShop.com has a new Never Give Up Collection celebrating the 20th Anniversary of John Cena’s WWE debut:

PWInsider reports that Xavier Woods will be back on Attack of the Show for G4 on Thursday, June 16.

