WWE News: John Cena ‘Never Give Up’ Collection, Xavier Woods Set for Attack of the Show This Week,
June 14, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE released a new preview clip showcasing Riddle vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship on Friday Night SmackDown this week:
– WWEShop.com has a new Never Give Up Collection celebrating the 20th Anniversary of John Cena’s WWE debut:
Join the 20 Year Cena Celebration with the NEW @JohnCena "Never Give Up" 20 Years Collection! #WWE #WWEShop https://t.co/ANoH0tyNwb pic.twitter.com/wArFcYIJOS
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) June 13, 2022
– PWInsider reports that Xavier Woods will be back on Attack of the Show for G4 on Thursday, June 16.