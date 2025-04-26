wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena Appears in NFL Draft Video, Kevin Owens Narrates Montreal Canadiens Playoff Game Video, The Best of John Cena vs. Randy Orton Match Marathon

April 26, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
John Cena WrestleMania 41 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena appeared in an NFL Draft video this week, along with Idris Elba, for the New England Patriots’ draft pick. You can view that clip of Cena and Elba below:

– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens narrated a hype video for the Montreal Canadiens NHL Playoff game against the Washington Capitals. You can view that video clip voiced by Owens below:

– WWE is streaming a marathon of John Cena and Randy Orton’s best matches:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

John Cena, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading