– WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena appeared in an NFL Draft video this week, along with Idris Elba, for the New England Patriots’ draft pick. You can view that clip of Cena and Elba below:

Round 3 calls for an appearance from John Cena and Idris Elba

— NFL (@NFL) April 26, 2025

– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens narrated a hype video for the Montreal Canadiens NHL Playoff game against the Washington Capitals. You can view that video clip voiced by Owens below:

Narrée par le Québécois Kevin Owens, voici la première partie de la présentation d'avant-match de ce soir au Centre Bell Narrated by our own @fightowensfight, here's the first part of tonight's opening show at the Bell Centre#GoHabsGo — x – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 25, 2025

– WWE is streaming a marathon of John Cena and Randy Orton’s best matches: