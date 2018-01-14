WWE News: John Cena & Nikki Bella Have Engagement Party, Snitsky Turns 48 & Works Indie Show, WWE Warehouse Video

 

– John Cena and Nikki Bella had their engagement party on Saturday night, according to WWE.com. The site reports that the two held their party with “family and friends from both the Cena and Bella clans present.” You can see posts from both Cena and Bella below on Twitter:

– WWE posted the following video of Sean Mooney and Peter Rosenberg going into the WWE warehouse “on the hunt for the elusive Raw Top 25 Moments list”:

– Happy Birthday to WWE alum Gene Snitsky, who turned forty-eight on Sunday. WWE posted to Instagram wishing Snitsky a happy birthday:

Happy birthday to former #WWE Superstar, #GeneSnitsky…

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

Snitsky worked a Right Coast Pro event on Sturday night against the his fellow WWE alumnus Mordecai, as you can see below:

