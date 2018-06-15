Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena and Nikki Bella Talk Parenthood, Aiden English Promises Surprise For Money in the Bank, The Miz Set For Con

June 15, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
John Cena Raw 4218 John Cena's

– John Cena spoke about being a parent on The View, while a new bonus clip from Total Bellas reveals that Nikki Bella is still hoping to be a mother.

– The Miz will be appearing at the Cricket Wireless store located at 3022 Navarre Avenue in Oregon, Ohio this Tuesday from 11 AM to 1 PM.

– Aiden English is teasing a surprise for Money in the Bank.

A little #RusevDay surprise coming to my home city this Sunday… #MITB

A post shared by Aiden English (@dramakingwwe) on

article topics :

Aiden English, John Cena, Nikki Bella, The Miz, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading