WWE News: John Cena and Nikki Bella Talk Parenthood, Aiden English Promises Surprise For Money in the Bank, The Miz Set For Con
June 15, 2018 | Posted by
– John Cena spoke about being a parent on The View, while a new bonus clip from Total Bellas reveals that Nikki Bella is still hoping to be a mother.
– The Miz will be appearing at the Cricket Wireless store located at 3022 Navarre Avenue in Oregon, Ohio this Tuesday from 11 AM to 1 PM.
– Aiden English is teasing a surprise for Money in the Bank.