WWE News: John Cena Nixes Questions About Nikki Bella At Interviews, Daniel Bryan Interrupts Smackdown Segment

– John Cena is reportedly pre-emptively nixing questions about Nikki Bella in interviews these days. According to Page Six, interviewers were told ahead of promotional work for Bumblebee in New York City that they were not allowed to ask Cena about his relationship and breakup with his WWE co-worker and former fiancee.

Cena and Bella ended their relationship in April, and the dissolution was chronicled on Total Bellas.

– WWE posted the following clip of Daniel Bryan interrupting R-Truth and Carmella’s segment on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The segment saw Bryan come out to mock Truth and call the crowd “fickle” for cheering him, which prompted Truth to talk about his being #30 in the Royal Rumble. The segment ended with Bryan attacking R-Truth and putting him in a leglock.