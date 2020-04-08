wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena nWo Entrance Video, Sheamus Delivers Tribute to Drew McIntyre, Full Johnny Nitro vs. Jeff Hardy Ladder Match
– WWE revealed the full “entrance” clip for the nWo version of John Cena that appeared during the Firefly FunHouse match against The Fiend Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. You can view that clip below.
– WWE released a clip from today’s edition of The Bump where Sheamus delivered a moving tribute to his longtime friend and the new WWE World champion, Drew McIntyre. You can view that clip below.
– WWE released the full Ladder Match video for Johnny Nitro vs. Jeff Hardy from the November 20, 2006 edition of Raw. You can check out that video below.
