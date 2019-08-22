wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena on Cover of Muscle & Fitness, Stephanie McMahon Hits Twitter Milestone, Usos on WWE Playlist

August 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– John Cena has landed the cover of the latest Muscle & Fitness magazine. You can see the cover of the magazine below, which features an article on his new workout regimen:

– Stephanie McMahon noted on Twitter that she has passed the 3 million follower mark:

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist features The Usos’ biggest wins as a team:

