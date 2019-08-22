wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena on Cover of Muscle & Fitness, Stephanie McMahon Hits Twitter Milestone, Usos on WWE Playlist
August 22, 2019 | Posted by
– John Cena has landed the cover of the latest Muscle & Fitness magazine. You can see the cover of the magazine below, which features an article on his new workout regimen:
Our September issue is on newsstands now! Have you picked up your copy? https://t.co/LhCQgx4ghn
— Muscle & Fitness (@muscle_fitness) August 16, 2019
– Stephanie McMahon noted on Twitter that she has passed the 3 million follower mark:
I have officially crossed the 3M follower mark on Twitter! Thank you to all of you for making this happen and a special thank you to @DannyElrod3 for being my 3 millionth follower!
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) August 22, 2019
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist features The Usos’ biggest wins as a team:
