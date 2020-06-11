wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena On People Misinterpreting Kind Acts, Highlights From NXT, Latest New Day Podcast In Video Form
– In a post on Twitter, John Cena lamented the fact that people sometimes twist the kind acts of others to fit their own agenda. Cena recently donated a significant amount of money to Black Lives Matter to help BTS fans match the $1 million donation the K-Pop group made.
He wrote: “It is very disheartening when acts of kindness become misinterpreted by those simply chasing headlines. Overlooking all the information to tell a great story is the basis for fiction. Pushing a fictional agenda can take a kind act and turn it on its head.”
It is very disheartening when acts of kindness become misinterpreted by those simply chasing headlines. Overlooking all the information to tell a great story is the basis for fiction. Pushing a fictional agenda can take a kind act and turn it on its head.
— John Cena (@JohnCena) June 11, 2020
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network:
– The latest edition of the New Day podcast, which features the group talking about the current issues in America regarding race, is now available in video format.
More Trending Stories
- Karrion Kross On If Going to NXT Instead of Raw or Smackdown Was His Choice, Working With Scarlett in NXT
- Randy Orton Discusses What He’d Like To Teach Tommaso Ciampa, How He’s Concerned About The Style NXT Wrestlers Use In The Ring
- Eric Bischoff Addresses His Short-Lived Role as Executive Director of Smackdown, Says His Firing Was Due to His ‘Failure to Adapt’
- Ricochet On Loving His Time in Lucha Underground, Coming On Board, How Frustrating His Departure Was