WWE News: John Cena Pays Tribute to Joe Louis Arena, Emma Campaigns For Raw Appearances

– John Cena paid tribute to the Joe Louis Arena last night during the live event at the venue. The show was WWE’s last show in the venue before it is scheduled to be closed today. Cena noted in his appearance that the arena was where he had his PPV debut fifteen years earlier.

You can see a video of the salute below:

Pretty cool moment. @JohnCena gives one final salute to @JoeLouisArena, where he had his debut PPV match. I was at both. #WWEDetroit pic.twitter.com/P9YvwOljno — Jason Shubnell (@JasonShubnell) July 30, 2017

– Emma posted a new photo in an attempt to rustle up support for more appearances by her on Raw. The WWE star has been outspoken about not being used enough on the show and has created a “#GiveEmmaAChance” hashtag to drum up support: