WWE News: John Cena Posts A Taylor Swift Photo To Instagram, Highlights From WWE Backstage, Zack Ryder Talks Action Figures Again

– John Cena, who usually posts photos without any explanation to his Instagram, did so yesterday with a photo of Taylor Swift. She’s wearing a shirt that says ‘Not A Lot Going On At The Moment’, so maybe that’s the message.

– Zack Ryder has posted a new video in which he tells the ‘true story’ behind the Rhythm and Blues Greg Valentine action figure from Hasbro.

– Here are highlights from yesterday’s WWE Backstage, which was just another ‘Watch With’ special featuring Renee Young, Booker T and Mark Henry. The trio watched two classic WWE matches: Booker T vs. Rey Mysterio from The Great American Bash 2006 and Mark Henry vs. Kurt Angle from Royal Rumble 2006.