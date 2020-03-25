wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena Posts A Taylor Swift Photo To Instagram, Highlights From WWE Backstage, Zack Ryder Talks Action Figures Again
March 25, 2020 | Posted by
– John Cena, who usually posts photos without any explanation to his Instagram, did so yesterday with a photo of Taylor Swift. She’s wearing a shirt that says ‘Not A Lot Going On At The Moment’, so maybe that’s the message.
– Zack Ryder has posted a new video in which he tells the ‘true story’ behind the Rhythm and Blues Greg Valentine action figure from Hasbro.
– Here are highlights from yesterday’s WWE Backstage, which was just another ‘Watch With’ special featuring Renee Young, Booker T and Mark Henry. The trio watched two classic WWE matches: Booker T vs. Rey Mysterio from The Great American Bash 2006 and Mark Henry vs. Kurt Angle from Royal Rumble 2006.
More Trending Stories
- Kota Ibushi Says He Wants to Elevate Tag Team Wrestling in NJPW, Wants Team with Tanahashi To Be Different Than Team With Kenny Omega
- JBL Shares Story About Eddie Guerrero & Kurt Angle Getting Into Physical Fight Backstage, Eddie Trying to Leg Dive Angle
- Dana Brooke Reportedly Pulled From Wrestlemania Because She’s In Quarantine
- Chris Jericho Explains the Importance Chris Benoit Had on His Career, on Bringing David Benoit and Nancy Benoit’s Sister Together Years Later