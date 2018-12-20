Quantcast

 

WWE News: John Cena Praises Becky Lynch For Finding Her Voice, Ronda Rousey Talks Car Accident in Peru

December 20, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– John Cena offered some praise for Becky Lynch during a new interview, prompting Lynch to respond. As you can see in the clip below, Cena said he’s “fired up” by the fact that Lynch has become comfortable enough with herself to be expressive and show who she is:

– Ronda Rousey noted in a new video to her YouTube account that she got into a minor car accident in Peru will WWE was conducting its South American tour. Rousey says the car she was taking the the airport got hit, but that no one was hurt:

