WWE News: John Cena Praises Becky Lynch For Finding Her Voice, Ronda Rousey Talks Car Accident in Peru

– John Cena offered some praise for Becky Lynch during a new interview, prompting Lynch to respond. As you can see in the clip below, Cena said he’s “fired up” by the fact that Lynch has become comfortable enough with herself to be expressive and show who she is:

I found my voice in 2018. That simple, powerful thing left the rest scrambling to catch up. In 2019 everybody better step up because nothing or no-one is going to hold me down again. pic.twitter.com/YV66qvP1Jp — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 20, 2018

– Ronda Rousey noted in a new video to her YouTube account that she got into a minor car accident in Peru will WWE was conducting its South American tour. Rousey says the car she was taking the the airport got hit, but that no one was hurt: