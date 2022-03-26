wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena Praises The Miz For His Hard Work, Clips From Today’s Talking Smack, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown
– In a post on Twitter, John Cena praised The Miz for his hard work in WWE.
Miz wrote: “Hey @JohnCena, remember when I beat you at #WrestleMania?”
Cena replied: “I do. Vividly. You worked your a** off on the road to the event and at the event itself. Sacrificing your body during the event to do all you could to give the audience every ounce, even possibly at the expense of your own memory. Your passion and dedication hasn’t ever changed.”
— John Cena (@JohnCena) March 26, 2022
– Here are clips from today’s episode of Talking Smack on Peacock:
– WWE has shared the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown:
