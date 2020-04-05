WWE News: John Cena Praises WrestleMania 36 Night One, Clip Of Edge Training For Royal Rumble Return

– John Cena had very good things to say about WrestleMania 36’s first night. Cena posted to Twitter to praise the first night and promote his Firefly Fun House match with Bray Wyatt for night two:

Night 1 of #WrestleMania was incredible! Thrilled I wasn’t facing @Undertaker until I realized I step into the #FireflyFunhouse TONIGHT. I have a feeling it’s gonna get …. weird. Tune into the @WWENetwork TONITE! @WWE — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 5, 2020

– WWE posted a clip from WWE 24: Edge: The Second Mountain featuring Edge training for his return at the Royal Rumble. You can see 411’s full report from the episode here.