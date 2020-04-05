wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena Praises WrestleMania 36 Night One, Clip Of Edge Training For Royal Rumble Return

April 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Cena Raw 1-7-19

– John Cena had very good things to say about WrestleMania 36’s first night. Cena posted to Twitter to praise the first night and promote his Firefly Fun House match with Bray Wyatt for night two:

– WWE posted a clip from WWE 24: Edge: The Second Mountain featuring Edge training for his return at the Royal Rumble. You can see 411’s full report from the episode here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Edge, John Cena, WrestleMania 36, WWE, WWE 24, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading