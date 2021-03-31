wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena Promotes Wipeout on GMA, Vlog Explores Life as a Producer for Brian Kendrick
March 31, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar John Cena appeared on Good Morning America today to promote his hosting gig for Wipeout on TBS. You can check out that new video with John Cena below:
– The WWE Performance Center channel released a new video exploring life after wrestler for Brian Kendrick, who now works as a producer for WWE. You can see that video below:
More Trending Stories
- Thunder Rosa On What Lights Out Match With Britt Baker Did For Women’s Wrestling, Backstage Reaction In AEW
- New Photo Shows 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class (Spoilers)
- Sami Zayn Reveals Segment He Thinks Changed Vince McMahon’s Opinion On Him As Top WWE Star
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Plans for First Entrance at WrestleMania 37