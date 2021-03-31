wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena Promotes Wipeout on GMA, Vlog Explores Life as a Producer for Brian Kendrick

March 31, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
John Cena Mt. Dew

– WWE Superstar John Cena appeared on Good Morning America today to promote his hosting gig for Wipeout on TBS. You can check out that new video with John Cena below:

– The WWE Performance Center channel released a new video exploring life after wrestler for Brian Kendrick, who now works as a producer for WWE. You can see that video below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brian Kendrick, John Cena, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading