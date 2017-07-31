 

wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena Reacts to Bumblebee Role, Noelle Foley Comic-Con Video

July 31, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Cena WWE

– John Cena posted the following to Twitter following the announcement that he is joining the Transformers franchise. Cena is taking a lead role in Bumblebee, the upcoming spin-off film set in 1987 that also stars Hailee Steinfeld, Jorge Lendeborg, Jason Drucker, Abby Quinn, Rachel Crow, Ricardo Hoyos and Gracie Dzienny.

Bumblebee is set to release in theaters on December 21st, 2018.

– Noelle Foley posted the following video blog from her trip to San Diego Comic-Con earlier in the month. The video features her experience in HBO’s Westworld Offsite Experience:

article topics :

Bumblebee, John Cena, Noelle Foley, WWE, Jeremy Thomas




Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading