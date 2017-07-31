WWE News: John Cena Reacts to Bumblebee Role, Noelle Foley Comic-Con Video

– John Cena posted the following to Twitter following the announcement that he is joining the Transformers franchise. Cena is taking a lead role in Bumblebee, the upcoming spin-off film set in 1987 that also stars Hailee Steinfeld, Jorge Lendeborg, Jason Drucker, Abby Quinn, Rachel Crow, Ricardo Hoyos and Gracie Dzienny.

Bumblebee is set to release in theaters on December 21st, 2018.

One of the most exciting projects I've been fortunate to be a part of. Thrilled to join the #Transformers franchise! https://t.co/hdMUxuMcyA — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 31, 2017

– Noelle Foley posted the following video blog from her trip to San Diego Comic-Con earlier in the month. The video features her experience in HBO’s Westworld Offsite Experience: