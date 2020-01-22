wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena Reads One-Star Reviews Of His Films, Mojo Rawley Touts His 24/7 Title Reign, Stock Down
– John Cena read one-star reviews of his films and tried to figure out which film it was for in a new video. You can see the video below with IMDB, in which Cena reads IMDB user reviews for films like Bumblebee, Blockers, Trainwreck, The Marine, and Playing with Fire:
– WWE’s stock closed at $61.93. down $0.92 (1.46%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.52% on the day.
– Mojo Rawley took to Twitter to extoll the new status of the 24/7 Championship under his reign, saying it’s not the “Hide & Seek Cowards Championship” anymore:
This is no longer the Hide & Seek Cowards Championship. That weak nonsense isn’t going to work anymore. I’m bringing real meaning to the 24/7 title. No running. No hiding. Serious consequences awaiting anyone who tries me. All challengers welcome.@WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/ayn6JVsPu2
— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) January 21, 2020
