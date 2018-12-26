Quantcast

 

WWE News: John Cena References Call-Out By Austin Theory, Matt Hardy Shares Inspirational Message

December 26, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH John Cena John Cena's WWE Super Show-Down

– John Cena was paying attention when he got called out by EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory, and made reference to it on Wednesday. Cena, who has a habit of posting images without captions or context on Instagram to get fans talking, shared a pic of Theory to his account:

– Matt Hardy took to Twitter to share a new message to his fans about owning your past:

