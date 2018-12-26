wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena References Call-Out By Austin Theory, Matt Hardy Shares Inspirational Message
– John Cena was paying attention when he got called out by EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory, and made reference to it on Wednesday. Cena, who has a habit of posting images without captions or context on Instagram to get fans talking, shared a pic of Theory to his account:
– Matt Hardy took to Twitter to share a new message to his fans about owning your past:
Own your past. Your past is a fixed portion of your story, regardless of how you feel about it. Don’t dwell on "what ifs", use it as a learning tool. Focus on your present & future, you currently control them.
— #WOKEN, yet #BROKEN, Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 26, 2018