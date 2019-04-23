wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena Shares Photos of Him Looking Ripped As He Turns 42, Stock Tops $100

April 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Cena WWE Hall of Fame

– John Cena took to Twitter to reflect on celebrating his forty-second birthday on Tuesday. Cena, who turned forty-two today, posted:

– WWE’s stock briefly closed above $100 for the first time on Tuesday. The stock hit a high of $100.10 before closing out at $99.25, up $3.14 (3.27%) from yesterday’s close. This marks a new all-time closing high for the stock.

