WWE News: John Cena Says ‘Blame’ Is a Dangerous Word, Photo of The Club at Tokyo Show

July 1, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– John Cena took to Twitter to deliver another one of his inspirational quotes, this time talking about blame. You can see his post below, in which he calls blame “a very dangerous word” and says that “When searching for who to blame, your first look should be in the mirror”:

– Here is a new pic of A.J. Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson uniting at WWE’s Tokyo show:

