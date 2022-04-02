wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena Says He’s Excited For Wrestlemania, Shawn Michaels Congratulates The Undertaker, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown

April 2, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
John Cena Raw Reunion Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Twitter, John Cena said that he was excited for Wrestlemania 38 tonight and tomorrow.

He wrote: “I was, am and always will be a fan first! #WrestleMania is the greatest spectacle in all of sports and entertainment! Excited for the entire @WWE Universe and wishing all those involved the best!

– WWE has posted a video with the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown:

– In a post on Twitter, Shawn Michaels congratulated The Undertaker on his WWE Hall of Fame induction:

An incredible #WrestleMania weekend so far. Congratulations to The Phenom, @undertaker and the rest of the #WWEHOF Class of 2022 but it’s time for #WWENXT to #StandAndDeliver!! Watch LIVE on @peacockTV at 1pm ET!

