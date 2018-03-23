 

WWE News: John Cena Says He Runs His Nude Scenes By Nikki Bella, Sugar Skulls to Be Sold at WrestleMania

March 23, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– John Cena appeared on Ellen promoting his film Blockers and discussed having to run his nude scenes by Nikki Bella. You can see video of Cena discussing it below:

– The WrestleMania Twitter account noted that decorative sugar skulls will be for sale at the WrestleMania Superstore during WrestleMania Axxess:

