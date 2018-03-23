wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena Says He Runs His Nude Scenes By Nikki Bella, Sugar Skulls to Be Sold at WrestleMania
– John Cena appeared on Ellen promoting his film Blockers and discussed having to run his nude scenes by Nikki Bella. You can see video of Cena discussing it below:
– The WrestleMania Twitter account noted that decorative sugar skulls will be for sale at the WrestleMania Superstore during WrestleMania Axxess:
These decorative sugar skulls will be available at the @WrestleMania Superstore during #WrestleMania #Axxess! https://t.co/51zy11mgKr
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 23, 2018