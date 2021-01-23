WWE News: John Cena Self-Help Book Due Out in April, More SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights

– WWE Superstar John Cena has a new inspirational self-help book due out for release on April 6. The book is titled Be a Work in Progress: And Other Things I’d Like to Tell My Younger Self. It’s now available to pre-order on Amazon.com.

The book features illustrations by Valeria Petrone. Here’s an official synopsis:

A beautifully illustrated book of inspiration from the beloved entertainer and #1 New York Times bestselling author John Cena “Be brave enough to embrace humility. The reward will be confidence.” For years, John Cena has been using his popular Twitter feed to uplift his followers with his unique brand of positivity. Now, he collects his favorite words of wisdom on the benefits of being bold and open-minded, embracing discomfort, and making the most of every opportunity. Heartfelt and hopeful, Be a Work in Progress is the pick-me-up readers will turn to again and again to reap the benefit of Cena’s values.

