WWE News: John Cena Set for The Tonight Show This Week, Becky Lynch Art Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas, BRE Plays Pummel Party
September 7, 2021
– John Cena is booked for The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, September 9. This is the night before he’s scheduled to appear for WWE again at the Super SmackDown show at Madison Square Garden.
– This week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video is now available featuring artwork for the recently returned Becky Lynch:
– The BRE played some Pummel Party on UpUpDownDown recently:
