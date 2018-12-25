WWE News: John Cena Set For Next Week’s Smackdown, Daniel Bryan Attacks Mustafa Ali

– John Cena has been officially announced for next week’s episode of Smackdown. Cena was announced on Raw by Vince McMahon as returning to Raw and Smackdown in 2019.

Smackdown will be taped on Saturday in Pittsburgh and airs Tuesday on USA Network.

– Here is a video from this week’s episode of Smackdown, with Daniel Bryan attacking Mustafa Ali backstage. Bryan interrupted a segment with Ali being congratulated for his win over Andrade “Cien” Almas, attacking Ali from behind and beating him down.