WWE News: John Cena Shares Photo of R-Truth as Peacemaker, Drew Gulak Wishes Luck to His ‘Student’ Daniel Bryan

– Earlier today, John Cena shared a photo of photoshopped image showing his former rival, R-Truth, in the Peacemaker costume. Cena is currently in production for an HBO Max TV series for Peacemaker, a spinoff of the upcoming movie, The Suicide Squad.

You can check out Cena’s Instagram post below. The Suicide Squad is due to debut in theaters and HBO Max on August 6. Peacemaker will stream on HBO max later on.

– Drew Gulak wished Daniel Bryan luck tonight in his Elimination Chamber match on Twitter. Bryan will be facing Kevin Owens, Cesaro, Jey Uso, King Corbin, and Sami Zayn to earn a shot at the WWE Universal Championship.

Gulak tweeted, “Best of luck tonight to my student @WWEDanielBryan in the Men’s #EliminationChamber match! I know you can win and go on to defeat @WWERomanReigns for the #UniversalChampionship!” You can view that tweet below.