WWE News: John Cena Shows Off His Maserati, Sin Cara’s New Mask, Stock Up

August 1, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE’s stock closed at $21.28 on Tuesday, up $0.13 (0.59%) from the previous closing price.

– Here is the latest episode of John Cena’s “Auto Geek” series. It was posted on the Bella Twins’ YouTube channel and features the WWE star’s 2013 Maserati GranTurismo C-MC Stradale:


– Sin Cara posted a picture to Twitter showing off the new mask he’s been wearing at recent house shows:

