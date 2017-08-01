wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena Shows Off His Maserati, Sin Cara’s New Mask, Stock Up
August 1, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE’s stock closed at $21.28 on Tuesday, up $0.13 (0.59%) from the previous closing price.
– Here is the latest episode of John Cena’s “Auto Geek” series. It was posted on the Bella Twins’ YouTube channel and features the WWE star’s 2013 Maserati GranTurismo C-MC Stradale:
– Sin Cara posted a picture to Twitter showing off the new mask he’s been wearing at recent house shows:
Thank you #WWEDetroit for an amazing night! Gracias a todos por su cariño! @wweespanol @WWE #FollowTheFaceless @WWE_es #TodosSomosSinCara pic.twitter.com/b2RqVv0PAF
— Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) July 30, 2017