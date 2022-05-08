wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena Signs With WME, The Rock Back On Black Adam Set, Kevin Owens Turns 38
– The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that John Cena has signed with WME, which comes just a day after Cena’s long-time agent Dan Baime left ICM Partners to focus on his own management firm Intenta Management.
– WWE Legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson recently returned to the set of Black Adam to complete some additional photography. He posted the following his Instagram:
– WWE Superstar has turned 38 years old today. The official WWE Twitter posted the following:
Happy birthday, @FightOwensFight! pic.twitter.com/6FimKk1VVL
— WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2022
