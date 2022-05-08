wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena Signs With WME, The Rock Back On Black Adam Set, Kevin Owens Turns 38

May 7, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
John Cena Image Credit: WWE

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that John Cena has signed with WME, which comes just a day after Cena’s long-time agent Dan Baime left ICM Partners to focus on his own management firm Intenta Management.

– WWE Legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson recently returned to the set of Black Adam to complete some additional photography. He posted the following his Instagram:


– WWE Superstar has turned 38 years old today. The official WWE Twitter posted the following:

.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

John Cena, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), WWE, Ben Kerin

More Stories

loading