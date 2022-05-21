wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena Spotted At Premier League Game, Randy Orton Dances To Bianca Belair’s Theme Again, Highlights From Talking Smack

May 21, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– John Cena was spotted at the English Premier League game between Chelsea Football Club and Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

– After last night’s episode of Smackdown was over, Bianca Belair came out for a dark match. As he’s done in the past, Randy Orton danced to her theme song, even while being helped to the back following a beatdown from the Bloodline.

– Here are highlights from this morning’s episode of Talking Smack:

