wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena Spotted At Premier League Game, Randy Orton Dances To Bianca Belair’s Theme Again, Highlights From Talking Smack
– John Cena was spotted at the English Premier League game between Chelsea Football Club and Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.
John Cena was in attendance for Chelsea's match against Leicester City at Stamford Bridge 👀 pic.twitter.com/yvkjv4lZkI
— B/R Football (@brfootball) May 19, 2022
Apparently John Cena was at the Chelsea game? pic.twitter.com/LinqHTwFlq
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 20, 2022
– After last night’s episode of Smackdown was over, Bianca Belair came out for a dark match. As he’s done in the past, Randy Orton danced to her theme song, even while being helped to the back following a beatdown from the Bloodline.
Bruh. @RandyOrton didn’t let a beat down from the bloodline keep him from vibing to @BiancaBelairWWE theme.
😂😂😂#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/IMq7J2fGr8
— 🤖 (@JPS86_) May 21, 2022
– Here are highlights from this morning’s episode of Talking Smack:
.@ShinsukeN hasn’t forgotten about #TheBloodline’s actions, plus @Gunther_AUT & @wwe_kaiser react to @KingRicochet meddling in their business, and The #BrawlingBrutes get ready for fight night on this episode of #TalkingSmack. @WWENetwork | @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/O3ejVElhi0
— WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2022