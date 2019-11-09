WWE News: John Cena Gets Emotional About His Brother (Video), EC3 Appears on Superstar Savepoint, USC Coach Makes WWE Part of His Career

– WWE Superstar John Cena was doing the talk show rounds this week to promote his new comedy, Playing With Fire. You can check out videos of his appearances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Good Morning America, and Strahan, Sara, and Keke below.

During his appearance on Kelly Clarkson, John Cena and his brother Dan both appeared on the show. John got very emotional talking about their relationship, which you can also see below.











– WWE released a video showcasing how USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell uses WWE in all aspects of his coaching career. You can check out that video below.

– UpUpDownDown featured a new Superstar Savepoint with EC3. You can check out that new video below.