WWE News: John Cena Taunts Bray Wyatt With Photoshop, EC3 Defends Braun Strowman’s Fashion Choices

– John Cena doesn’t seem to be taking Bray Wyatt seriously, at least on social media. In a post on his Instagram (where he often posts random and odd content), Cena posted a photo of Wyatt’s face photoshopped into the house of Spongebob Squarepants.

– EC3 recently spoke with Fightful and defended some of the fashion choices from Braun Strowman, who often wears crocs.

He said: “Well, one thing I can say about that is A—life philosophy, it’s not a lie if you believe it; 2—you can party in both boots and Crocs. The scenario set was he was in the ring after a match, I believe, with the New Day. When you’re on the spot and you’re wearing boots and it’s time to dance you just gotta dance, dance like no one’s watching even though the entire world was watching Smackdown on FOX him dance. You know who was watching that, too? My mother. I was home with her for the holidays and she was thoroughly entertained. It crossed over to the mainstream of 65 year old women. Since we’ll be coming from the Hall of Fame he might have dress shoes on. I don’t know if there’ll be [time] for a proper Croc switch. I guarantee he will be wearing Crocs at some point during WrestleMania weekend and I guarantee at the [Shoe Licker Season] he’s going to be pleasantly destroyed. I believe him and Crocs are in talks on some secret project, so I don’t want to say any more… If they come on to be sponsors of Magic City Live or Magic City Mania or just him in general I think the world would be a better place. Your breakdown is a discrepancy amongst Crocs and the fact hat he’s been effective in only two pairs of gear. I think you’re overreacting. That’s not the thing media does in general. To [over]hype something in general that’s totally not a big deal and make it out [to be] a world wide pandemic.“