wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena Teases Multiple Characters For Kids’ Choice Awards, Bryan & Birdie Help Brie Get Fit For The Rumble
February 12, 2018 | Posted by
– John Cena posted the following on Twitter, teasing he’ll be playing multiple characters when he hosts this year’s Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards…
I’m bringing the whole fam to #KCA this year! Watch the first official trailer on the @Nickelodeon social accounts tomorrow. Check it out! pic.twitter.com/wPXdBiUUXh
— John Cena (@JohnCena) February 11, 2018
– Brie Bella posted the following, showing that Bryan & Brie helped get her in shape for the Royal Rumble…