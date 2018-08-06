WWE News: John Cena Teases Sixth Move of Doom For China Show, Jeff Hardy Performing Next Week

– John Cena appears in a new video in which he teases debuting a sixth “move of doom” when he appears at next month’s show in Shanghai, China. You can see the video below, in which Cena says he has been working on a sixth move for his sequence at the Jackie Chan Stunt Team International Training Center.

The show takes place on September 1st at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai.

– Jeff Hardy is set to perform live at The Firmament in Greenville, South Carolina next on August 14th following the Smackdown taping. You can find out more here