WWE News: John Cena Test Drives a Corvette, Velveteen Dream Gets New T-Shirt, Stock Down

– The latest episode of John Cena’s “Auto Geek” YouTube series is online, with Cena test driving a 2010 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. You can see the video below, via the Bellas’ YouTube channel:

– WWE’s stock closed at $36.30 on Tuesday, down $0.19 (0.52%) from the previous closing price.

– Velveteen Dream has a new T-Shirt available for sale, as you can see below: