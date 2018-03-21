wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena Test Drives a Corvette, Velveteen Dream Gets New T-Shirt, Stock Down
– The latest episode of John Cena’s “Auto Geek” YouTube series is online, with Cena test driving a 2010 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. You can see the video below, via the Bellas’ YouTube channel:
– WWE’s stock closed at $36.30 on Tuesday, down $0.19 (0.52%) from the previous closing price.
– Velveteen Dream has a new T-Shirt available for sale, as you can see below:
All-new #NXT t-shirts now available at #WWEShop! @QoSBaszler @VelveteenWWE @roderickstrong #ShaynaBaszler #VelveteenDream #RoderickStrong #WeAreNXT #WWEhttps://t.co/c6B8VlZKcu pic.twitter.com/wqNtmniK0Z
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) March 20, 2018