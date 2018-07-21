Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena Thanks Fans For Support at SDCC, Mickie James Shares Pic From Photo Shoot

July 21, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
john cena wwe smackdown 22718

– John Cena posted a video thanking fans for their support at San Diego Comic Con, where he was promoting his new film Bumblebee. You can see the video below, in which Cena thanks fans for the experience and says he’s looking forward to returning next year:

– Mickie James shared a picture from a photo shoot she did before the EPSY Awards on July 18th:

article topics :

John Cena, Mickie James, San Diego Comic-Con, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading