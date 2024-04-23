– WWE wished a happy birthday today to John Cena, who turns 47 years old. John Cena made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 40 earlier this month, appearing during the main event on Night 2. You can check out WWE’s birthday message to Cena below:

Happy birthday to the Greatest of All Time @JohnCena! pic.twitter.com/k5mYy8mYpk — WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2024

– WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H shared a photo with newly crowned Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch following her title win on last night’s Raw. Triple H wrote on his X account, “Hey, @BeckyLynchWWE …here’s that updated photo you requested. Big time congrats to your NEW Women’s World Champion.”

Becky Lynch won a Battle Royal to win the vacant title on last night’s show. Rhea Ripley was previously forced to relinquish the title due to injury