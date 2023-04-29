wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena on Work With Make A Wish, Mattel Showcases Upcoming Action Figures, SmackDown Video Highlights
– John Cena shared the following message on his work with Make A Wish as part its partnership with WWE:
“For 40 years, @MakeAWish has delivered on its promise to create life-changing moments for those with critical illnesses. Proud to be a small part of the incredible partnership with @WWE and Make-A-Wish for the past 20 years. Happy #WorldWishDay! http://wish.org/WWE”
– WWE.com has released a new photo gallery of upcoming WWE Mattel action figures, including new versions of Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Batista in his Blue-tista gear, Harley Race, DDP, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, and more. You can check out the photo gallery by clicking on the link in the embedded tweet below:
Check out the latest WWE action figures from @Mattel, featuring new versions of @WWERollins, @reymysterio and more!https://t.co/LjHONppJlw pic.twitter.com/ITJNRWCMvD
— WWE (@WWE) April 29, 2023
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown, featuring Night 1 of the 2023 WWE Draft:
