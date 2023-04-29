– John Cena shared the following message on his work with Make A Wish as part its partnership with WWE:

“For 40 years, @MakeAWish has delivered on its promise to create life-changing moments for those with critical illnesses. Proud to be a small part of the incredible partnership with @WWE and Make-A-Wish for the past 20 years. Happy #WorldWishDay! http://wish.org/WWE”

– WWE.com has released a new photo gallery of upcoming WWE Mattel action figures, including new versions of Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Batista in his Blue-tista gear, Harley Race, DDP, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, and more. You can check out the photo gallery by clicking on the link in the embedded tweet below:

