WWE News: John Cena’s MLB Bet Gets Mainstream Coverage, Tommaso Ciampa Set For Warrior Workouts, Poll on Stomping Grounds Matches

– John Cena’s “One Dollar Bet” with San Diego Padress pitcher Logan Allen has received some mainstream coverage. Cena bet Allen $1 that he wouldn’t make it to the major leagues and paid up once Allen did so. The story has received coverage from Yahoo Sports, USA Today and SI, among other outlets.

Cena took to Twitter to comment on the story and to react to Padres player Fernando Tatius Jr. doing his “You Can’t See Me” taunt on the field:

A challenge accepted. A wager made. A bet well worth it.

Congrats @Logan__Allen on winning the #OneDollarBet. Cannot wait to see what your future holds. @Padres @MLB pic.twitter.com/r9t73A6Qg3 — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 19, 2019

– Tommaso Ciampa is set to be on Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts, as the latter announced on Twitter:

– WWE has a poll asking fans which match will steal the show at Stomping Grounds. As of this writing, the results are:

Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler (Steel Cage Match): 30%

Samoa Joe vs. Ricochet: 28%

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre: 11%

Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin: 9%

Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss: 7%

Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans: 5%

Tony Nese vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak (Triple Threat Match): 5%

Daniel Bryan & Rowan vs. Heavy Machinery: 3%

Big E & Xavier Woods vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn: 3%