WWE News: John Cena’s Next Children’s Book Arrives in October, Top 10 NXT Moments

– WWE Superstar John Cena’s next children’s book, Happy Birthday, Elbow Grease! is due out on October 4. It’s available to pre-order now on Amazon.com. Here’s a synopsis:

“Elbow Grease–the little monster truck who never gives up–is ready for a birthday adventure! When Mel, the loving mechanic who built him, asks for his birthday wish, Elbow Grease doesn’t know what to do. In this charming Little Golden Book, Elbow Grease learns to accept himself on his special day, and feels love from his entire monster truck family.”

– WWE released the Top 10 NXT Moments for this week’s episode: