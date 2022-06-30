wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena’s Next Children’s Book Arrives in October, Top 10 NXT Moments
June 30, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar John Cena’s next children’s book, Happy Birthday, Elbow Grease! is due out on October 4. It’s available to pre-order now on Amazon.com. Here’s a synopsis:
“Elbow Grease–the little monster truck who never gives up–is ready for a birthday adventure! When Mel, the loving mechanic who built him, asks for his birthday wish, Elbow Grease doesn’t know what to do. In this charming Little Golden Book, Elbow Grease learns to accept himself on his special day, and feels love from his entire monster truck family.”
– WWE released the Top 10 NXT Moments for this week’s episode:
More Trending Stories
- Mick Foley On Teaming Up With The Rock To Face Evolution At WrestleMania XX, Why He Was Disappointed In Himself
- Orange Cassidy Proved He Is More Than A Controversial Gimmick At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
- Kenny Omega Says He’s ‘Done’ If He Has Another Major Health Setback
- Julia Hart Sports New Ring Attire After Joining House of Black