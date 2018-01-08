WWE News: John Cena’s WWE Bookings After Royal Rumble, Promo For This Week’s Smackdown

– WWE has updated John Cena’s advertised appearances for after the Royal Rumble. PWInsider reports that Cena is advertised for every Raw from the Royal Rumble to WrestleMania, including six-man dark matches alongside Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman against Samoa Joe, Kane and The Miz.

Cena is also advertised for the Elimination Chamber and Smackdown’s Fastlane PPV on March 11th, but isn’t advertised for any Smackdown appearances leading to it. Cena is advertised for the Raw house shows on February 11th in Fresno, California; February 18th in Prescott, Arizona; and March 4th in Rockford, Illinois. He is also advertised locally for the Madison Square Garden Raw-brand show on March 16th.

– WWE posted the following preview for this week’s Smackdown, promoting AJ Styles’ feud with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens leading into the Royal Rumble: