WWE News: John Morrison Celebrates Return Win on Smackdown, Usos React to Their Victory

January 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Morrison WWE Smackdsown 111720

– John Morrison appeared in a backstage video with Miz following his win on Smackdown, discussing his return. You can see the video below, in which Miz praises Morrison’s performance and Morrison comments on being back after eight years — along with a heavy dose of mocking fans:

– WWE also posted the following clip of the Usos reacting to their win on tonight’s episode:

