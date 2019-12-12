wrestling / News
WWE News: John Morrison Films at Performance Center, PC To Close For Holiday Next Week, XFL Video
December 12, 2019 | Posted by
– John Morrison was reportedly filming at the WWE Performance Center on Thursday. PWInsider reports that Morrison filmed content in relation to his return to the company.
– The site also notes that the Performance Center will shut down next week for the holiday break.
– The XFL posted the following video, described as follows:
BattleHawks wide receiver L’Damian Washington and tight end Marcus Lucas were teammates together in college at Mizzou and are now reunited in St. Louis with the BattleHawks.
The two claim they are best friends, but how much do they really know about each other? Let’s find out.
