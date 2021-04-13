WWE News: John Morrison Films The Miz Taking a Bubble Bath, New Preview Clips for Released for A&E’s Biography and WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures Premieres

– In a new Miz & Mrs. bonus clip released by WWE, John Morrison filmed his tag team partner, The Miz, taking a bubble bath. The video was done in an effort to help create some buzz for Maryse’s new Volition Beauty line.

– A&E has released a new sneak peek clip for the new upcoming reality show, WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, where Stephanie McMahon and Triple H speak to Mick Foley for his help in finding some iconic WWE memorabilia. The show debuts on Sunday, April 18 at 10:00 pm EST. You can view that clip below.

– Another preview clip has also released on the upcoming A&E Biography special on Steve Austin, which also debuts on Sunday: