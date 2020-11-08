WWE News: John Morrison Shows Off Flow Motion Workout, Natalya Celebrate 2Pawz’s Birthday, Full Roman Reigns vs. Sheamus Raw Match

– WWE Superstar Sheamus released a new Celtic Warrior Workout video today where John Morrison shows off a Flow Motion workout. They even use the ring from Raw Underground. You can check out that video below.

– Natalya released a video where she and her sister celebrate the birthday of 2Pawz, which you can see below:

– WWE released a full match video featuring Roman Reigns & Sheamus from the February 12, 2018 episode of Raw. You can watch that full match video here: