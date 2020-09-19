WWE News: John Morrison Trains With Karrion Kross, Finn Balor Praises Kyle O’Reilly, Free Match From Smackville 2019

– John Morrison shared a photo on Instagram of himself training at the gym with Karrion Kross, who has been out of action following a shoulder injury at NXT Takeover XXX.

– As we previously reported, Kyle O’Reilly has been added to the NXT Gauntlet Eliminator match for a shot at Finn Balor at NXT Takeover on October 4.

O’Reilly cut a promo about the announcement, noting that he was “unproven” as a singles competitor. Balor sent him a reply, giving him more credit than that.

He wrote: “In my book you ARE proven. It’s not an ‘if’ ,it’s very much a ‘when’ you face Finn Bálor. And when we do face , the only TING you will miss – Is having a partner to tag when your getting chewed up. Huge oppertunity Kyle. Don’t Craic under the pressure. Prinxe = Dimond”

— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) September 19, 2020

– WWE has shared a free match from Smackville 2019, featuring Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Mustafa Ali.