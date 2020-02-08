WWE News: John Morrison on His First Visit to the Performance Center, Kofi Kingston Backstage Preview Clip, Jordan Devlin Is Just Getting Started

– The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel released a video showing John Morrison visiting the Performance Center for the first time. Morrison also discussed what he has in store for this year. You can check out that video below.

– FOX Sports released a preview clip for next week’s WWE Backstage, that will feature a segment where former World champion Kofi Kingston will look back at his epic Gauntlet Match on Smackdown from March 2019. You can check out that preview clip below.

As previously reported, CM Punk and Charlotte Flair are also set to appear on next week’s show.

"I was like a kid in a candy store, to be honest." – @TrueKofi Kofi Kingston looks back at the gauntlet match that launched #KofiMania this Tuesday, at 11e/10c, on #WWEBackstage! pic.twitter.com/e1fqRzj8mE — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 8, 2020

– WWE released a backstage clip of Jordan Devlin after he appeared on last night’s 205 Live. The Cruiserweight champion said, “The Jordan Devlin Cruiserweight Tour of the United States rolls on.” You can check out that clip below.